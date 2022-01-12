© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Cook's Country

Tex Mex Favorites

Season 11 Episode 1106 | 24m 40s

Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make a Lone Star State classic—Flank Steak in Adobo. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for inexpensive blenders. Test cook Ashley Moore shows Julia how to make the ultimate Texas Breakfast Tacos with Chorizo.

Aired: 01/10/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Sausages and Salad
Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Episode: S16 E1615 | 25:46
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
New England for Everyone
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Thai Comforts
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Low Country Party
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cajun Country
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Episode: S15 E1511 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Two Tastes from the Bay Area
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Episode: S15 E1508 | 25:13
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
North Carolina Barbecue
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Unexpected Beef and Potatoes
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southwestern Vegetarian Fare
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Episode: S17 E1705 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
The Power of Southern Cooking
Hoppin' John, Alabama Orange Rolls; A Visit to Edisto Island, SC
Episode: S17 E1711 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Short Ribs and Baked Potatoes
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Episode: S17 E1710 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Darn Good Desserts
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins
Episode: S17 E1709 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25