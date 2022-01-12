Holiday Roast and Potatoes

Extras
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Hoppin' John, Alabama Orange Rolls; A Visit to Edisto Island, SC
Slow-Roasted Medium-Rare Beef Short Ribs, Twice-Baked Potatoes with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
S'Mores Pie, M&M Cookies; our recommended Rolling Pins
