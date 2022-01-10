© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Changing of the Guard: A Neighborhood Plan for the Next Era

Season 27 Episode 1 | 56m 46s

A new generation of diverse leaders have a new vision for the future of the city, and for many, it starts with our neighborhoods. Recently, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress developed a comprehensive platform focused on municipal modernization, infrastructure, economic development, and housing.

Aired: 01/06/22
The City Club Forum
Democracy's Discontent: Why Are We So Polarized, and What Can We Do About It?
Join us at the City Club for a conversation with Michael Sandel on how to reinvigorate democracy.
Episode: S30 E43 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Evolving Role of Regional Public Universities
Join us at the City Club as we are joined by experts to discuss the future of Ohio's universities.
Episode: S30 E42 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Dave Yost.
Episode: S30 E41 | 56:20
The City Club Forum
A Youth Justice Collaborative - A Vision for Systems Change
Join us at the City Club as we hear from leadership on the Youth Justice Collaborative.
Episode: S30 E40 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Community First: Leadership for the Greater Good
Join us for a conversation about inclusive and responsive leadership.
Episode: S30 E38 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Mehdi Hasan Unfiltered
Join us for a bold conversation on politics, the media, and democracy with Mehdi Hasan.
Episode: S30 E39 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Former NBC News Correspondent Pete Williams
Join us at the City Club to hear from Pete Williams, in conversation with WKYC's Russ Mitchell.
Episode: S30 E37 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Trigger Point: Protecting Medicaid Expansion & Healthcare Access in Ohio
Join the City Club to hear a conversation about protecting healthcare access for Ohio families.
Episode: S30 E36 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Unseen Truth: When Race Changed Sight in America
Join us at the City Club as author Sarah Lewis discusses race changing in America.
Episode: S30 E35 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
2025 Law Day: Public Education and the Assault on American Democracy
Join us at the City Club as we commemorate 2025 Law Day.
Episode: S30 E34 | 56:46
