Tunisian Couscous

In this episode, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark cook up a vibrant and hearty North African chicken couscous. Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares one of the most delicious and versatile soups in the world, chickpea and harissa soup (lablabi). To round out the show, Chris teaches how to whip up harissa, a pantry staple that is used in countless Milk Street recipes.