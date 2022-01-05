© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

South American Classics

Season 2 Episode 219 | 26m 46s

The Milk Street team looks into the foods of South America, notably Colombia and Peru. Milk Street cooks make Colombian braised beef (posta negra) and avocado salsa (ají de aguacate). And Milk Street Cook Catherine Smart prepares lomo saltado, a Peruvian stir-fry consisting of beef, tomatoes and onion.

Aired: 01/03/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
