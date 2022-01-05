© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

From Vietnam to Burma

Season 2 Episode 221 | 26m 46s

A variety of South East Asian dishes. Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cooks prepare Vietnamese meatball and watercress soup (canh), a quick meal with complex flavors; the perfect coconut cashew cake (sanwin makin); and a Tuesday night dinner of stir-fried chicken with snap peas and basil.

Aired: 01/03/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Biryani and Curry
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Episode: S8 E819 | 25:46
Watch 27:06
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Back Streets Rome
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
Episode: S8 E821 | 27:06
Watch 26:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Cooking of Colombia
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:35
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexican Shrimp
We take inspiration from the Mexican table..
Episode: S6 E612 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Quick Desserts
This episode is all about quick desserts, from cake to mousse and rice pudding!
Episode: S6 E605 | 25:46
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Greek Meze
We head to Crete to learn classic Greek dishes, perfect for any meze spread.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Moroccan Flatbread
Milk Street travels to Morocco to learn about a traditional flatbread, Khobz.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:33
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Turkish Table
Chris Kimball travels to Turkey and learns some regional classics.
Episode: S6 E621 | 26:33
Watch 26:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
LA's Best Tacos
Christopher Kimball travels to Los Angeles to explore its taco scene.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:47
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Vegetables for Meat Lovers
The Milk Street Team shows how vegetables can take center stage of any meal.
Episode: S8 E803 | 25:51
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 26:27
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Spice Kitchen
Spice up your cooking with recipes featuring spice blends from around the world.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:27
Watch 27:25
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Italy’s Forgotten Pastas
Milk Street learns lesser-known pasta recipes that are anything but forgettable.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:25
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Chicken Kyiv
Milk Street travels to Ukraine to learn the history of chicken Kyiv and borsch.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:17
Watch 26:47
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Holiday
Milk Street celebrates the holidays with short ribs, roast beef and chocolate mousse.
Episode: S8 E814 | 26:47
Watch 25:50
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Weekend Baker
Milk Street tackles "project baking" with kolaches and chocolate and tahini babka.
Episode: S8 E812 | 25:50