© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Caverns Sessions

MOON TAXI

Season 1 Episode 1 | 24m 41s

Nashville-based Moon Taxi’s genre-bending musicality has born a boldly adventurous body of work, taking them to a run of late-night television appearances and leading festivals across the country. Their broad, sonic palette explores a rich spectrum from folk-rock to soul to inventively crafted electronic pop.

Aired: 09/09/22 | Expires: 10/08/22
Extras
Watch 4:13
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD performs 'You Don't Come'
BIG RICHARD performs 'You Don't Come.'
Clip: S3 E12 | 4:13
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD Preview
Big Richard, formed in 2021, is impressive with virtuosity, harmonies and eclectic repertoire.
Preview: S3 E12 | 0:30
Watch 5:46
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN perform 'Inside Man'
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN perform 'Inside Man.'
Clip: S3 E11 | 5:46
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN Preview
The Texas Gentlemen are a versatile collective known for genre-blending skills.
Preview: S3 E11 | 0:30
Watch 3:58
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER performs 'Last Call'
49 WINCHESTER performs 'Last Call.'
Clip: S3 E10 | 3:58
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER Preview
Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester formed when its members were teenagers.
Preview: S3 E10 | 0:30
Watch 3:42
The Caverns Sessions
ELIZABETH COOK performs 'Perfect Girls of Pop'
ELIZABETH COOK performs 'Perfect Girls of Pop.'
Clip: S3 E9 | 3:42
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
ELIZABETH COOK Preview
Elizabeth Cook is a much-lauded Nashville artist with a sharp, surprising style.
Preview: S3 E9 | 0:30
Watch 4:04
The Caverns Sessions
CLAY STREET UNIT performs 'Engine Trouble'
CLAY STREET UNIT performs 'Engine Trouble.'
Clip: S3 E8 | 4:04
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
CLAY STREET UNIT Preview
Clay Street Unit's debut EP showcases their evolving, unique sound.
Preview: S3 E8 | 0:30
All
  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 3
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD
Big Richard, formed in 2021, is impressive with virtuosity, harmonies and eclectic repertoire.
Episode: S3 E12 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN
The Texas Gentlemen are a versatile collective known for genre-blending skills.
Episode: S3 E11 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER
Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester formed when its members were teenagers.
Episode: S3 E10 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
ELIZABETH COOK
Elizabeth Cook is a much-lauded Nashville artist with a sharp, surprising style.
Episode: S3 E9 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
CLAY STREET UNIT
Clay Street Unit's debut EP showcases their evolving, unique sound.
Episode: S3 E8 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
AMERICAN AQUARIUM
These Roots Rockers earn critical acclaim with comparisons to Springsteen and early Rolling Stones.
Episode: S3 E7 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
ALVIN YOUNGBLOOD HART’S MUSCLE THEORY
Hailed as a "musician's musician," Hart’s artistry has drawn praise from legends like Bob Dylan.
Episode: S3 E6 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
DAN TYMINSKI BAND
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Episode: S3 E5 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
EVAN HONER
Troubadour Evan Honer’s catalogue is growing fast, and his fan base even faster.
Episode: S3 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
LINDSAY LOU
Lindsay Lou masterfully combines progressive Americana and folk with bluegrass roots.
Episode: S3 E3 | 24:40