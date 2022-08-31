© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Caverns Sessions

KATIE PRUITT

Season 1 Episode 6 | 24m 41s

With her highly personal and distinctly modern Southern storytelling, Georgia-born Katie Pruitt, explores complex emotional ground, covering topics such as mental illness and the frustration and difficulties of growing up gay in the Christian South. Katie Pruitt’s music is honest, vulnerable and absolutely beautiful.

Aired: 10/14/22 | Expires: 11/12/22
Extras
Watch 4:13
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD performs 'You Don't Come'
BIG RICHARD performs 'You Don't Come.'
Clip: S3 E12 | 4:13
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD Preview
Big Richard, formed in 2021, is impressive with virtuosity, harmonies and eclectic repertoire.
Preview: S3 E12 | 0:30
Watch 5:46
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN perform 'Inside Man'
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN perform 'Inside Man.'
Clip: S3 E11 | 5:46
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN Preview
The Texas Gentlemen are a versatile collective known for genre-blending skills.
Preview: S3 E11 | 0:30
Watch 3:58
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER performs 'Last Call'
49 WINCHESTER performs 'Last Call.'
Clip: S3 E10 | 3:58
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER Preview
Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester formed when its members were teenagers.
Preview: S3 E10 | 0:30
Watch 3:42
The Caverns Sessions
ELIZABETH COOK performs 'Perfect Girls of Pop'
ELIZABETH COOK performs 'Perfect Girls of Pop.'
Clip: S3 E9 | 3:42
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
ELIZABETH COOK Preview
Elizabeth Cook is a much-lauded Nashville artist with a sharp, surprising style.
Preview: S3 E9 | 0:30
Watch 4:04
The Caverns Sessions
CLAY STREET UNIT performs 'Engine Trouble'
CLAY STREET UNIT performs 'Engine Trouble.'
Clip: S3 E8 | 4:04
Watch 0:30
The Caverns Sessions
CLAY STREET UNIT Preview
Clay Street Unit's debut EP showcases their evolving, unique sound.
Preview: S3 E8 | 0:30
All
  • All
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 3
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 2
  • The Caverns Sessions Season 1
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
BIG RICHARD
Big Richard, formed in 2021, is impressive with virtuosity, harmonies and eclectic repertoire.
Episode: S3 E12 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
THE TEXAS GENTLEMEN
The Texas Gentlemen are a versatile collective known for genre-blending skills.
Episode: S3 E11 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
49 WINCHESTER
Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester formed when its members were teenagers.
Episode: S3 E10 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
ELIZABETH COOK
Elizabeth Cook is a much-lauded Nashville artist with a sharp, surprising style.
Episode: S3 E9 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
CLAY STREET UNIT
Clay Street Unit's debut EP showcases their evolving, unique sound.
Episode: S3 E8 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
AMERICAN AQUARIUM
These Roots Rockers earn critical acclaim with comparisons to Springsteen and early Rolling Stones.
Episode: S3 E7 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
ALVIN YOUNGBLOOD HART’S MUSCLE THEORY
Hailed as a "musician's musician," Hart’s artistry has drawn praise from legends like Bob Dylan.
Episode: S3 E6 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
DAN TYMINSKI BAND
Dan Tyminski is known for his iconic bluegrass voice.
Episode: S3 E5 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
EVAN HONER
Troubadour Evan Honer’s catalogue is growing fast, and his fan base even faster.
Episode: S3 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:40
The Caverns Sessions
LINDSAY LOU
Lindsay Lou masterfully combines progressive Americana and folk with bluegrass roots.
Episode: S3 E3 | 24:40