Call the Midwife

Holiday Special 2021

Season 11 Episode 0 | 1hr 29m 29s

Christmas 1966 promises to be memorable one. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.

Aired: 12/24/21 | Expires: 01/24/25
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024 Preview
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Cast Talks Homemade Christmas Gifts
Find out which cast members are busy making gifts when they aren’t in front of the camera.
Clip: S14 E1 | 1:27
Watch 1:21
Call the Midwife
Cast on Their Favorite Holiday Foods
Find out what your favorite Call the Midwife cast members love to eat during the holidays.
Clip: S14 E1 | 1:21
Watch 1:36
Call the Midwife
Cast Weighs in on Mince Meat Pies - Yay or Nay?
In this clip, the Call the Midwife cast dish on what they really think of mince meat pies.
Clip: S14 E1 | 1:36
Watch 6:14
Call the Midwife
Cast on What's to Come in the 2024 Holiday Special
Cast members share a preview of what’s to come in the 2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special.
Clip: S14 E1 | 6:14
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8 Preview
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Preview: S13 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Joyce Comes Clean About Her Past
After catching Sylvester with Joyce's salary envelope, Rosalind confronts Joyce.
Clip: S13 E8 | 1:22
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Miss Higgins' Shocking Visitor
Miss Higgins is paid a visit from her long lost son, Victor.
Clip: S13 E8 | 1:09
Watch 0:54
Call the Midwife
A Quarrel Between Sisters
Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan exchange some heated words.
Clip: S13 E8 | 0:54
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 7 Preview
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
Preview: S13 E7 | 0:30
All
  • All
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 1:53:57
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E1 | 1:53:57
Watch 53:40
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Episode: S13 E8 | 53:40
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
Episode: S13 E7 | 54:00
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Episode: S13 E5 | 54:01
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Episode: S13 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Episode: S13 E4 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Episode: S13 E3 | 54:01
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Episode: S13 E2 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:00
Watch 1:29:09
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Episode: S13 E0 | 1:29:09