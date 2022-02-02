E17 | Water Fountain, Supply Chains | Ask This Old House

Extras
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Season 23 | Ask This Old House
-
S22 Ask This Old House
-
S21 Ask This Old House
-
Season 20 - Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 18
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 15
-
Ask This Old House Season 14
-
Ask This Old House Season 13
Mark fixes a patio; Nathan and Kevin talk about ladders; Heath installs an EV charger.
Ross installs a whole house humidifier system; Tom and Kevin build an outdoor end table.
Kevin installs wallpaper; Lee explains sprinkler heads; Richard installs a sump pump.
Jenn solves gutter water runoff; Celebrating Lasana Harper; Heath replaces a ceiling fan.
Mauro restores a bulkhead; Tom talks combination squares; Mark repairs granite stairs.
Jenn talks about fruit trees; Nathan demonstrates a roofing tool; Ross shows smart lights.
Mauro repairs a cracked wall; Richard installs radiator baseboard covers.
Richard and Nathan make a bathroom more accessible; Tom and Nathan replace wooden gutters.
Jenn visits a rose garden in Portland; Nathan replaces tiles; The team review comments.