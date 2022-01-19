E15 | Celebrating 20 Years | Ask This Old House

Extras
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
All
-
All
-
Season 23 | Ask This Old House
-
S22 Ask This Old House
-
S21 Ask This Old House
-
Season 20 - Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 18
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House
-
Ask This Old House Season 15
-
Ask This Old House Season 14
-
Ask This Old House Season 13
Kevin, Tom, and Mauro build and paint mudroom cubbies; Jenn explains how to choose mulch.
A special episode honoring landscape contractor, mentor, and friend Roger Cook.
Common ductwork noises; how to overseed a dead lawn; repairing cracked foundation stucco.
Troubleshooting AC airflow; spotlighting Shelby Barnhart; removing shellac from wood.
Detroit urban pollinator gardens; impact drivers vs drills; cobblestone driveway apron.
Adding a new zone to an irrigation system; PEX vs. copper; repairing stripped screw holes.
Basics of dethatching and aerating; investigating a high electrical bill; routers 101.
Richard shows how to maintain a mini split; Mark and Jenn build a garden retaining wall.
How to diagnose and treat a diseased pine tree; Nathan performs a new homeowner checklist.
Jenn, Mark, Nathan, and Richard team up to build a cedar outdoor shower in Cape Cod.