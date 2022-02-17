© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

Ask TOH | R-Value, Overflow

Season 14 Episode 18 | 23m 43s

Scott Caron heads to St. Paul, MN, to wire a light fixture to match the aesthetic of an antique home. Richard makes an old tub safe by installing an overflow. Tom explains what every homeowner should have for insulation when it comes to R-value. And the guys ask, “What Is It?”

Aired: 03/30/16 | Expires: 09/28/16
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
All
  • All
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Uneven Paver Patio, EV Charger | Ask This Old House
Mark fixes a patio; Nathan and Kevin talk about ladders; Heath installs an EV charger.
Episode: S23 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Humidifier System, End Table | Ask This Old House
Ross installs a whole house humidifier system; Tom and Kevin build an outdoor end table.
Episode: S23 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Wallpaper Installation, Sump Pump | Ask This Old House
Kevin installs wallpaper; Lee explains sprinkler heads; Richard installs a sump pump.
Episode: S23 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Gutter Runoff, Replace Ceiling Fan | Ask This Old House
Jenn solves gutter water runoff; Celebrating Lasana Harper; Heath replaces a ceiling fan.
Episode: S23 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E4 | Rusty Bulkhead, Granite Stairs | Ask This Old House
Mauro restores a bulkhead; Tom talks combination squares; Mark repairs granite stairs.
Episode: S23 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E3 | Florida Trees, Smart Lighting | Ask This Old House
Jenn talks about fruit trees; Nathan demonstrates a roofing tool; Ross shows smart lights.
Episode: S23 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E2 | Cracked Drywall, Radiator Cover | Ask This Old House
Mauro repairs a cracked wall; Richard installs radiator baseboard covers.
Episode: S23 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E1 | Bath Accessibility, Wooden Gutter | Ask This Old House
Richard and Nathan make a bathroom more accessible; Tom and Nathan replace wooden gutters.
Episode: S23 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
Ask This Old House
E26 | Rose Test Garden, Wall Tile | Ask This Old House
Jenn visits a rose garden in Portland; Nathan replaces tiles; The team review comments.
Episode: S22 E26 | 23:12