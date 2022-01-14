© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Applause January 14, 2022: Derin Fletcher, FIG

Season 24 Episode 12 | 26m 46s

We get to know Akron artist Derin Fletcher. Her colored pencil drawings are taking her career to new levels. We'll also head inside FIG at the Pivot Center in Cleveland. It’s a new maker-space for graphic art.

Aired: 01/13/22
