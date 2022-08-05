© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Applause August 5, 2022: Abigail DeVille, Lea Gray

Season 24 Episode 36 | 26m 46s

New York-based artist Abigail DeVille created a two-part sculptural installation inspired by the Langston Hughes book of poetry, "The Dream Keeper." Her works also highlight the history of Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood. Plus, we learn how to make macarons from the owner of Passion at Midnight, and travel to Columbus to hear from paper artist Lea Gray.

Aired: 08/04/22
