Applause August 19, 2022: Akron Art Museum Refresh

Extras
Freddy Hill carves out a new career in Lakewood, making the switch from furniture to guitars.
We explore the life and art of Pablo Picasso at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Rare collections at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Cedar Point museum
We go behind the scenes with a Northeast Ohio dance company creating new choreography.
Visit White Rabbit Galleries in Downtown Barberton.
A trio of artists examine the relationship between humans and nature.
Akron artist Meryl Engler finds inspiration in the colors of Cuba for an international exhibit.
We're going for a ride in the pride of Warren: The Packard.
A new mural brightens Cleveland's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.
Step inside the exhibit "Glow: Neon and Light" and meet two Northeast Ohio neon artists.
