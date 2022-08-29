Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 2

Extras
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they head from Kilbarchan to Ayre.
James Lewis leads but Anita Manning isn't out yet. It’s still all to play for in Bedford.
Anita Manning and James Lewis start their journey in Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire.
Phil Serrell leads as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form!
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt stop in the Lake District, and end up in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales battle for the biggest profit in North Wales.
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out at auction.
It’s all to play for as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester to North Rode.
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel to a head-to-head auction in Pewsey Wiltshire.
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
A Chinese ink drawing of pigs has one expert hoping to bring home the bacon.
Can a salt glazed Toby jug reign supreme over a brass dancing figure at auction?
Can a fighter jet gear box help Ishy Khan win this leg of the road trip?
Final finds include a French mantel clock and Chinese bellows.
One expert needs a stroke of luck with a large handsaw and bronze boat propeller.
Finds include a vintage artists palette, Arabic coffee pot, and a cooper plaque.
Finds include vintage good luck charms and an Inuit stone carving.
Big hopes that a piece of a nearly 1000-year-old building will secure a final auction win.
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, a yellow roadster and the Yorkshire moors.
An enormous bird, little gnomes and two competitive experts head to auction!