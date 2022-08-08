© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Antiques Road Trip

Mark Stacey and Catherine Southon, Day 1

Season 8 Episode 21 | 44m 07s

The first day of Mark Stacey and Catherine Southon's Scottish road trip begins in the village of New Abbey, takes them from Dumfries and Galloway through Ayrshire and into Renfrewshire, and finishes at an auction in Paisley.

Aired: 10/19/22
Extras
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Charlie Ross and James Braxton, Day 5
Charlie Ross is well in front of James Braxton as they head from Kilbarchan to Ayre.
Episode: S4 E30 | 43:32
Watch 44:03
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 4
James Lewis leads but Anita Manning isn't out yet. It’s still all to play for in Bedford.
Episode: S4 E24 | 44:03
Watch 44:07
Antiques Road Trip
Anita Manning and James Lewis, Day 1
Anita Manning and James Lewis start their journey in Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire.
Episode: S4 E21 | 44:07
Watch 44:13
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 3
Phil Serrell leads as Jonathan Pratt struggles to find his form!
Episode: S4 E18 | 44:13
Watch 43:56
Antiques Road Trip
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt, Day 1
Phil Serrell and Jonathan Pratt stop in the Lake District, and end up in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Episode: S4 E16 | 43:56
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales, Day 3
Thomas Plant and Mark Hales battle for the biggest profit in North Wales.
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:21
Watch 44:08
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey, Day 5
It’s all down to the last lot as Margie Cooper and Mark Stacey battle it out at auction.
Episode: S4 E10 | 44:08
Watch 44:14
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 4
It’s all to play for as Charles Hanson and David Barby travel from Chester to North Rode.
Episode: S4 E4 | 44:14
Watch 43:27
Antiques Road Trip
Charles Hanson and David Barby, Day 2
Charles Hanson and David Barby travel to a head-to-head auction in Pewsey Wiltshire.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:27
Watch 44:21
Antiques Road Trip
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt, Day 4
James Braxton and Jonathan Pratt scour antiques shops from Wells to Crewkerne.
Episode: S3 E24 | 44:21
All
  • All
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 28
  • Season 27
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 26
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 25
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 24
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 23
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 22
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 21
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 20
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 19
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 18
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 17
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 16
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 15
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 14
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 13
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 12
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 11
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, Day 5
A rare glass vase and a 1960s toy head to auction showdown.
Episode: S28 E10 | 43:36
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, Day 3
Breakdowns, brisk weather and a macabre discovery that could be a sure thing at auction.
Episode: S28 E8 | 43:37
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton, Day 5
Creepy dolls, conjuring and cowboys feature in this final showdown at auction.
Episode: S28 E15 | 43:37
Watch 43:33
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, Day 2
Will antique cosmetics out-profit a Victorian board game from Germany?
Episode: S28 E7 | 43:33
Watch 43:36
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton, Day 3
An enormous bird, little gnomes and two competitive experts head to auction!
Episode: S28 E13 | 43:36
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, Day 1
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, a yellow roadster and the Yorkshire moors.
Episode: S28 E6 | 43:37
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton, Day 4
Natasha Raskin Sharp eyes more brooches. James’ big spend leaves him light in the pocket.
Episode: S28 E14 | 43:39
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton, Day 1
This trip includes a hat that isn’t a hat and a dolphin in need of a dip.
Episode: S28 E11 | 43:38
Watch 43:35
Antiques Road Trip
Natasha Raskin Sharp and James Braxton, Day 2
Can a tin plate toy horse trounce a pair of 19th century lusters?
Episode: S28 E12 | 43:35
Watch 43:32
Antiques Road Trip
Margie Cooper and Mark Hill, Day 4
Who is the mysterious lady in the photograph and will a parrot make the journey home?
Episode: S28 E9 | 43:32