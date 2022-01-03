© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

America's Test Kitchen

Sous Vide for Company

Season 20 Episode 2013 | 24m 59s

Test cook Dan Souza teaches host Julia Collin Davison the secret to a foolproof Sous Vide Rosemary–Mustard Seed Crusted Roast Beef. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his pick for the best handheld vacuum sealers. Gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews funnels. Finally, Julia shows host Bridget Lancaster an easy recipe for Sous Vide Crème Brûlée.

Aired: 11/09/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Savory Pies
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Episode: S25 E2507 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 56:38
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 56:38
Watch 27:15
America's Test Kitchen
Thanksgiving for a Small Group
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Episode: S23 E2313 | 27:15
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Puerto Rican Cookout
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Episode: S23 E2326 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
French Pastries
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Episode: S23 E2309 | 26:45
Watch 24:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork Chops and Blondies
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Episode: S22 E2221 | 24:55
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Episode: S22 E2222 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
Episode: S22 E2219 | 24:53
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fish the French Way
Saumon aux Lentilles, Halibut à La Nage; reading expiration dates; science of colored salt
Episode: S25 E2512 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Pub-Style Favorites
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches, Steak Tips with Mushroom-Onion Gravy; review of sauté pans
Episode: S25 E2513 | 28:25
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Christmas Baking
German Stollen, Meringue Christmas Trees; how to shipping cookies; tips for shaping dough
Episode: S25 E2511 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
A Showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle
Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle, champagne cocktails; tips for shaping doughs
Episode: S25 E2510 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
New Thanksgiving Classics
Roast Turkey and Gravy with Herbes de Provence, Bread Stuffing with Cranberries & Walnuts
Episode: S25 E2509 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
