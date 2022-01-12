© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

America's Test Kitchen

Roast Chicken and Sprouts

Season 19 Episode 1903 | 25m 15s

In this episode, Julia and Bridget unlock the secrets to the ultimate Roast Chicken with Warm Bread Salad. Tasting expert Jack Bishop conducts a tasting of white miso. Test cook Elle Simone Scott teaches Bridget how to make foolproof Skillet-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Chile, Peanuts, and Mint.

Aired: 01/10/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Savory Pies
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Episode: S25 E2507 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 56:38
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 56:38
Watch 27:15
America's Test Kitchen
Thanksgiving for a Small Group
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Episode: S23 E2313 | 27:15
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Puerto Rican Cookout
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Episode: S23 E2326 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
French Pastries
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Episode: S23 E2309 | 26:45
Watch 24:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork Chops and Blondies
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Episode: S22 E2221 | 24:55
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Episode: S22 E2222 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
Episode: S22 E2219 | 24:53
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fish the French Way
Saumon aux Lentilles, Halibut à La Nage; reading expiration dates; science of colored salt
Episode: S25 E2512 | 28:25
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Pub-Style Favorites
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches, Steak Tips with Mushroom-Onion Gravy; review of sauté pans
Episode: S25 E2513 | 28:25
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Christmas Baking
German Stollen, Meringue Christmas Trees; how to shipping cookies; tips for shaping dough
Episode: S25 E2511 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
A Showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle
Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle, champagne cocktails; tips for shaping doughs
Episode: S25 E2510 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
New Thanksgiving Classics
Roast Turkey and Gravy with Herbes de Provence, Bread Stuffing with Cranberries & Walnuts
Episode: S25 E2509 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56