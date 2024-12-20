© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

August 26, 2022

Season 2022 Episode 5041 | 55m 42s

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. is Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force and the first Black officer to lead a branch of the military. He speaks with Christiane from the Pentagon. “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour speaks about fame, mental health, and what’s next for him. Activist Helen Zia discusses the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crime and why the murder of Vincent Chin in 1982 still matters today.

Aired: 08/25/22
Extras
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
December 20, 2024
Norman Ornstein; Mouaz Moustafa; Charlie Warzel; Edward Berger
Episode: S2024 E7125 | 55:29
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
The Rise of Crypto and What Donald Trump Has to Do with It
Charlie Warzel joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7125 | 17:40
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2024
Errol Morris; Jacob Soboroff; Omer Bartov; Paul Krugman
Episode: S2024 E7124 | 55:46
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Paul Krugman on Retiring from NYT
Paul Krugman reflects on his career with the New York Times.
Clip: S2024 E7124 | 18:03
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
What’s Behind the Lionization of Luigi Mangione?
Jia Tolentino joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7123 | 18:09
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2024
Narges Mohammadi; Mark Esper; Jia Tolentino
Episode: S2024 E7123 | 55:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 17, 2024
Tom Fletcher; Martin Baron; Kris Brown
Episode: S2024 E7122 | 55:47
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
Homemade & Virtually Untraceable: The Rise of Ghost Guns
Kris Brown discusses gun violence in the U.S. and the rise of "ghost guns."
Clip: S2024 E7122 | 17:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Mediha Ibrahim Alhamad and Hasan Oswald; Jennifer Granholm
Episode: S2024 E7121 | 55:47
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Secretary of Energy on Whether Biden’s Climate Legacy Will Survive Trump
Jennifer Granholm joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7121 | 18:18
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7135 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2025 E7134 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2025
John Legend, Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2025 E7133 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2024
Tom Hanks, Andy Murray, Jonathan Glazer
Episode: S2024 E7132 | 55:47
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E7131 | 55:53
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes; Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep; Fawzia Koofi; Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7130 | 55:27
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2024
George Packer; Leah Stokes; Michael Mann; Abrahm Lustgarten
Episode: S2024 E7129 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2024
Kate Winslet; Sonia Purnell; Diane von Furstenberg; Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; Oksana Lyniv
Episode: S2024 E7128 | 55:46
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2024
Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Ben Macintyre; Chris Evert; Martina Navratilova; Bill Weir
Episode: S2024 E7127 | 55:32
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2024
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Episode: S2024 E7126 | 55:26