Amanpour and Company

August 24, 2022

Season 2022 Episode 5039 | 55m 19s

Half of Afghanistan’s population faces acute food insecurity, with almost 9 million on the brink of famine. Christiane presses Deputy Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani on women’s rights — and whether the Taliban will commit to fair elections and a more inclusive government. Activist Mahbouba Seraj speaks out for Afghan women. Domestic terrorism expert Tom O’Connor discusses the Buffalo shooting.

Aired: 08/23/22
