All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 1

Season 2 Episode 1 | 53m 05s

James and Helen test the waters of their relationship as James ponders a new job prospect. Tristan dives into his vet practice a bit too confidently.

Aired: 01/08/22 | Expires: 12/23/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: S5 | 0:59
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Stream Seasons 1-4
Get ready for an all-new season by streaming full episodes from Seasons 1-4!
Clip: S5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Official Preview
Welcome home! An all-new season is coming your way on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 2:53
All Creatures Great and Small
Pop Quiz with a Pint
Nicholas Ralph puts costar Callum Woodhouse to the ultimate test!
Clip: S5 | 2:53
Watch 2:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Preview
Toast to an all-new season, premiering on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: S5 | 2:00
Watch 1:59
All Creatures Great and Small
5 Things to Love About Season 5
From new additions to exciting reunions and more, the cast shares 5 reasons you'll love Season 5!
Clip: S5 | 1:59
Watch 29:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Yule Log
For some background, cozy, winter-y ambience, press play on our special Yule Log video!
Clip: S5 | 29:59
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Catch Up on All Creatures Great and Small: Binge Seasons 1-4
Watch FREE Now! Enjoy all seasons, free in the US & Territories, from November 28-December 23.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Seasons 1-4 Recap
Before the Season 5 premiere, check out a recap of the series so far.
Clip: S5 | 4:30
Watch 2:55
All Creatures Great and Small
James, Helen and Baby Makes Three
Relive all the the touching, sweet moments on Jammes and Helen's journey to parenthood.
Clip: S4 E7 | 2:55
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
Episode: S4 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
Episode: S4 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2
Siegfried has the bright idea of bringing in an experienced bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1
It's the spring of 1940 and change is on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.
Episode: S4 E1 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
Episode: S3 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05