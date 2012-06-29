Reporters' Roundtable 6/29

The Supreme Court upholds most of the health care law. What will it mean for Ohioans? On the Friday reporters' roundtable we'll talk to Attorney General Mike DeWine about the decision and the state's next move. Plus the latest polls in Ohio: President Obama may be opening up a lead against Mitt Romney. A debate grows over how to spend Cuyahoga County's casino tax windfall. And we'll talk about the Cavaliers' moves in the NBA draft. Join us Friday at 9 with host Erick Trickey for The Sound of Ideas.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Jay Miller, Reporter, Crain’s Cleveland

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Jason Llyod, Sports Writer, Akron Beacon Journal

Mike DeWine, Ohio Attorney General

