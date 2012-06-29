© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 6/29

Published June 29, 2012 at 2:00 PM EDT
mic.jpg
mic.jpg

The Supreme Court upholds most of the health care law. What will it mean for Ohioans? On the Friday reporters' roundtable we'll talk to Attorney General Mike DeWine about the decision and the state's next move. Plus the latest polls in Ohio: President Obama may be opening up a lead against Mitt Romney. A debate grows over how to spend Cuyahoga County's casino tax windfall. And we'll talk about the Cavaliers' moves in the NBA draft. Join us Friday at 9 with host Erick Trickey for The Sound of Ideas.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Jay Miller, Reporter, Crain’s Cleveland
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Jason Llyod, Sports Writer, Akron Beacon Journal
Mike DeWine, Ohio Attorney General

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableThe Sound of Ideas