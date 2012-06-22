Reporters' Roundtable 6/22

Three men will likely spend the rest of their lives behind bars... but that's little consolation to thousands of people who lost millions of dollars. On the reporter's roundtable, we'll revisit the guilty verdict in the Fair Finance scam, being called the most significant fraud case in recent memory. Also looking for money lost; is ODOT. What's the schedule for the Innerbelt Bridge now - after the feds said no to a grant request? And how about Kent State? We'll talk baseball, too. Join host Rick Jackson Friday morning at nine.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Brad Dicken, Chronicle-Telegram

Jason Lloyd, Sports Writer, Akron Beacon Journal

