The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable 6/15

Published June 15, 2012 at 2:00 PM EDT
Looking for a short cut to the White House? You might want to start out from Cleveland - or Cincinnati - or hey, even from Brunswick!
One of those paths will work.... and it might be up to Ohio voters, to choose which! Friday morning on the reporter's round table - we'll talk about the twin trips, following record amounts of advertising dollars the campaigns spent here this week - and what messages each man delivered. Plus drug busts, gambling protests, and no respect for the Flashes. Join host Rick Jackson at 9 on the Sound of Ideas.
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Joe Vardon, Reporter, Columbus Dispatch

