The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable 6/8

Published June 8, 2012 at 2:00 PM EDT
Go ahead - Breathe a sigh of relief if you drive rather nervously across the Innerbelt Bridge - Seems the state's decided it won't have to stand there another decade or so after all. This week's Reporter's Roundtable examines a shift that puts the second span in operation just a few years late, instead of a generation from now. We'll also look at a guilty plea from yet another convicted criminal in the County corruption case - and this one reaches outside the county boundaries. The Sound of Ideas Friday at 9 with host Rick Jackson on 90.3.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

