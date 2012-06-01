Reporters' Roundtable 6/1

So what's Frank Russo doing rockin' Cleveland's nightclub scene, instead of stewing in a cell? We'll look at the reasons for the free-as-a-bird lifestyle of the convicted former auditor. We'll also check the decision not to fund the proposed wind turbine farm in Lake Erie – which is raising some ire locally…And we’ll take calls on the judicial ruling that allows video slot machine installations at Ohio's horse tracks... The first one opens tomorrow afternoon! Join host Rick Jackson Friday morning - for the Sound of Ideas.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, The Akron Beacon Journal

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

