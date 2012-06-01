© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 6/1

Published June 1, 2012 at 2:00 PM EDT
mic.jpg
mic.jpg

So what's Frank Russo doing rockin' Cleveland's nightclub scene, instead of stewing in a cell? We'll look at the reasons for the free-as-a-bird lifestyle of the convicted former auditor. We'll also check the decision not to fund the proposed wind turbine farm in Lake Erie – which is raising some ire locally…And we’ll take calls on the judicial ruling that allows video slot machine installations at Ohio's horse tracks... The first one opens tomorrow afternoon! Join host Rick Jackson Friday morning - for the Sound of Ideas.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, The Akron Beacon Journal
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableThe Sound of Ideas