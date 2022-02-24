NewsDepth 2021-2022 | Episode 19

In this week's episode, we travel to Eastern Europe to learn all about Ukraine. Host Rick Jackson breaks down the rocky history of the young country – and explains the tense situation at its border with Russia.

Next, in honor of President’s Day, we meet one of seven presidents from Ohio: a war hero, who originally wanted to be a math teacher.

Then, we hear about four Cleveland schools that are taking another look at their namesakes – and considering changing their school’s names to better reflect modern values. That got us wondering: who would you name your school after?

Finally, as Black History Month draws to a close, we bring you a new way to tell the story of African-Americans: through hair. We head to a new exhibit at the Kent State University Museum to learn the “hair-story.”

**This week's episode was filmed on February 18, 2022, and might not reflect the latest news regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine. This episode features images of tanks and armored vehicles.

Sovereign Nation (noun): A nation that has one central government which has the power to govern a region.

Alliance (noun): an agreement between two or more parties.

Secession (noun): The separating of the 11 Southern states from the United States.

Nepotism (noun): When someone in power gives jobs to their friends or family.

We learn about some Cleveland schools that are reevaluating their names, and now we're wondering: If your school had to be renamed, who would you name it after?

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

For this week’s poll, we want to know: How would you rate your school lunches? "Thumbs up," "Thumbs down," or "I don't know." Click here to vote!