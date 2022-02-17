NewsDepth 2021-2022 | Episode 18

In this week's episode, Ohio might not have won a Super Bowl, but the Buckeye State played an important role in the creation of professional football. We tackle Ohio’s fascinating football history in this week’s ‘Know Ohio.’

Next, we meet a freeskier from the United States who’s competing in the Olympic games…for China. She says she’s using her Chinese-American heritage to spread the Olympic spirit.

Then, we celebrate the end of the Winter Olympics by taking a look at some of its lesser-known sports: Skeleton, Curling, Ski Ballet, and Skijoring. Which one would you want to try? Tell us in our poll question!

Finally, you may have heard of a plant-based diet, but, in this week’s 'Spot on Science,' we introduce you to plants on a meat-based diet. Margaret tells us all about Ohio’s carnivorous plants.

Proclamation (noun): A public or official announcement.

Inflation (noun): The general level of prices going up.

Carnivorous (adjective): feeding on animals.

We learn about Bing Dwen Dwen, the beloved mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and now we're wondering: If the Olympics were held in your community, what kind of mascot would you create?

