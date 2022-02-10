NewsDepth 2021-2022 | Episode 17

In this week's episode, the Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing! We dive into the history and mission of the Olympic games – and, head to Beijing, to learn how China has split up the city to prevent the spread of COVID.

Next, we meet an inspiring Olympic athlete who is scoring goals – and breaking barriers – as the first indigenous woman to hit the ice for US hockey.

Then, we hear about the massive winter storm that pummeled much of the US, including Ohio. That got us wondering: what’s your favorite snow day activity?

Finally, we head 1 million miles into space to give you an up-close look at NASA’s new, gold-plated space telescope.

Truce (noun): An agreement between enemies or opponents to stop fighting for a certain time.

Space Debris (noun): Artificial objects in space, usually in the Earth’s orbit, which no longer serve a useful function.

Infrared Light (noun): A type of light energy that’s invisible to the human eye but that we can feel as heat.

We learn about the history of the Olympics, and some of the sports that are played in the Winter Olympics. And we want to know: What activity would you add to the Winter Olympics?

