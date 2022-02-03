NewsDepth 2021-2022 | Episode 16

In this week's episode, we tell you about the bone-chilling winter storm that pummeled the East Coast last weekend – and explain why it was more than a typical blizzard.

Next, we bring you 1800 feet under Lake Erie – and 408 million years into the past – to tell you the story of an important Ohio export: rock salt.

Then, we introduce you to Jelly, Ben, and Pogo, characters in a new animated series that spotlights Filipino culture – and we explain why television should look more like the people watching it.

Finally, right in time for Black History Month, we bring you the story of a pioneering African American writer – and former Ohioan – Langston Hughes.

Bomb Cyclone (noun): A powerful storm that forms in the midlatitiudes.

Bombogenesis (noun): When a typical winter storm intensifies into a bomb cyclone.

Chemistry (noun): A branch of science that studies what everything is made of and how it works.

Formative (adjective): Something that has a strong influence on the rest of someone's life.

