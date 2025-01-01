How to Access Ideastream Public Media Broadcasts
You can access Ideastream Public Media and its stations in many ways – from traditional radio and TV to a variety of digital platforms. Here is information for finding your best method for enjoying the wide range of products Ideastream Public Media has to offer.
How to listen to WKSU
For News & Information: WKSU is the primary NPR news and information station for Northeast Ohio.
On Your Radio: Tune your radio to 89.7 FM. If you’re in the Greater Cleveland Area and do not receive a strong 89.7 signal, tune to 104.9 FM. WKSU is also broadcast on the following frequencies:
- 89.3 WKRW Wooster
- 91.5 WKRJ New Philadelphia
- 89.1 WKSV Thompson
- 90.7 WNRK Norwalk
- 95.7 W239AZ Ashland
- 94.7 W234CX Mansfield
- 104.9 WCPN Cleveland
HD Radio: HD Radio is standard in many newer vehicles and is a good choice for in-car listening if your vehicle is so equipped. You can find WKSU on 89.7 HD1 and 90.3 HD3.
Folk Alley: You can still hear Folk Alley at WKSU 89.7 HD2.
Smart Speakers: Tell your smart speaker to "Play WKSU" or "Play 89.7 FM."
Streaming: Click here for detailed instructions on how to listen online.
iOS and Android: Download the Ideastream Public Media app.
Digital TV: You can access WKSU news and information at 25.7 on TVs that receive our signal over the air.
SMART TV: WKSU news and information is also accessible on smart TVs via the TuneIn app.
How to listen to WCLV
WCLV has moved to 90.3 FM. This move enables timeless classical music to reach 1 million potential new listeners.
On Your Radio: Tune your radio to 90.3 FM.
HD Radio: HD Radio is standard in many newer vehicles and is a good choice for in-car listening if your vehicle is so equipped. You can find WCLV on 90.3 HD1 and 89.7 HD3 for All Classical.
Smart Speaker: Tell your smart speaker to “Play WCLV Classical” or “Play 90.3 FM”.
Streaming: Click here for detailed instructions on how to listen online.
iOS and Android: Download the Ideastream Public Media app.
How to watch WVIZ
Over the Air: On channels 25.1 (WVIZ MAIN), 25.2 (WVIZ OHIO), 25.3 (WVIZ WORLD), 25.4 (WVIZ CREATE), and 25.5 (WVIZ KIDS), or through your cable provider. View a channel grid here.
Streaming: Watch WVIZ live online, on DirecTV Stream, and on YouTube TV.
On-Demand: Watch many of your favorite PBS shows on-demand for free.
Passport: Members can watch even more PBS shows on-demand through Passport.
iOS and Android: Download the Ideastream Public Media app or the free PBS Video App to watch shows on-demand and stream WVIZ live.
WVIZ KIDS: Stream WVIZ KIDS live online or through YouTube TV.
Ideastream Public Media is committed to keeping our listeners informed and entertained. That’s why we’re offering more programming through HD channels.
HD Channel Lineup
89.7 HD1 - WKSU (same as WKSU analog broadcast):
WKSU’s HD1 channel delivers the same broadcast you’ll hear on terrestrial radio, presented in clear HD sound.
Access on the Ideastream Public Media app, listen online at ideastream.org, and through HD-equipped radios at 89.7 HD1.
89.7 HD2 - Folk Alley:
Enjoy Folk Alley’s flagship 24-7 hosted music stream with its deep and wide eclectic mix of contemporary singer/songwriters, classic folk, roots, Americana, bluegrass & old-time, progressive string bands, acoustic blues, Celtic, and other international sounds.
Access 89.7 HD2 Folk Alley on the Ideastream Public Media app, listen online at ideastream.org, and through HD-equipped radios at 89.7 HD2.
89.7 HD3 - All Classical:
All Classical offers music lovers a full day of symphonies and concertos, orchestras and string ensembles representing the spectrum of classical music with favorite Ideastream Public Media hosts and other on-air personalities featuring music from Mozart, Beethoven, Bach, Tchaikovsky and other great composers. All Classical continues with classical music all night long.
Access 89.7 HD3 All Classical on the Ideastream Public Media app, listen online at ideastream.org, and through HD-equipped radios at 89.7 HD3.
89.7 HD4 - News & More:
News & More delivers much of the quality programming you’ll hear on WKSU, and is now the home of local Hungarian and Polish radio hours as well as The Takeaway, Freakonomics, Inside Europe, On the Media, The Pulse, Folk Alley, Sound Opinions, To the Best of Our Knowledge, and On Being.
Access 89.7 HD4 News & More on the Ideastream Public Media app, listen online at ideastream.org, and through HD-equipped radios at 89.7 HD4.
90.3 HD1 - WCLV (same as WCLV analog broadcast):
WCLV’s HD1 channel delivers the same broadcast you’ll hear on terrestrial radio, presented in clear HD sound.
Access on the Ideastream Public Media app, listen online at ideastream.org, and through HD-equipped radios at 90.3 HD1.
90.3 HD2 - JazzNEO:
Say hello to JazzNEO! 90.3 HD2 is Ideastream's all-new station celebrating the uniquely American art form and shining a spotlight on the region's jazz scene.
Access on the Ideastream Public Media app, listen online at ideastream.org, and through HD-equipped radios at 90.3 HD2.
90.3 HD3 (same as WKSU analog broadcast):
90.3 HD3 is another home for WKSU’s NPR news, local journalism and your favorite reporters. The 90.3 HD3 channel delivers the same WKSU broadcast you’ll hear on terrestrial radio, presented in clear HD sound.
Access on the Ideastream Public Media app, listen online at ideastream.org, and through HD-equipped radios at 90.3 HD3.
TIP: If you’re experiencing diminished analog reception of 89.7 WKSU and have an HD radio, try tuning in to WKSU through the 90.3 HD3 channel.