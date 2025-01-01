How to Access Ideastream Public Media Broadcasts

How to listen to WKSU

For News & Information: WKSU is the primary NPR news and information station for Northeast Ohio.

On Your Radio: Tune your radio to 89.7 FM. If you’re in the Greater Cleveland Area and do not receive a strong 89.7 signal, tune to 104.9 FM. WKSU is also broadcast on the following frequencies:



89.3 WKRW Wooster

91.5 WKRJ New Philadelphia

89.1 WKSV Thompson

90.7 WNRK Norwalk

95.7 W239AZ Ashland

94.7 W234CX Mansfield

104.9 WCPN Cleveland

HD Radio: HD Radio is standard in many newer vehicles and is a good choice for in-car listening if your vehicle is so equipped. You can find WKSU on 89.7 HD1 and 90.3 HD3.

Folk Alley: You can still hear Folk Alley at WKSU 89.7 HD2.

Smart Speakers: Tell your smart speaker to "Play WKSU" or "Play 89.7 FM."

Streaming: Click here for detailed instructions on how to listen online.

iOS and Android: Download the Ideastream Public Media app.

Digital TV: You can access WKSU news and information at 25.7 on TVs that receive our signal over the air.

SMART TV: WKSU news and information is also accessible on smart TVs via the TuneIn app.