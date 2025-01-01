Become a Member of Ideastream Public Media

Benefits of Ideastream Public Media Membership

The single most important benefit of your membership support of Ideastream Public Media is the knowledge that you, in every real sense, are helping to keep your favorite programs on the air and ensuring that excellence will remain the hallmark of the shows Ideastream Public Media airs. But there are other, more tangible benefits that come from your support of the stations as well.

One-Year Subscription to the Ideastream Public Media Program Guide

Become a member with a gift of $50 or more and receive the Ideastream Public Media Program Guide each month throughout your membership year. You’ll find a listing of the month’s program schedule and feature articles about special programs.

Access to Ideastream Passport

Ideastream Passport is a member benefit that provides donors extended on-demand access to a rich library of quality public television programming. Ideastream Passport is available to donors with a yearly contribution of at least $60 or an ongoing monthly contribution of $5 per month or more. It cannot be purchased separately. Learn more or activate this benefit here.

Gifts to Ideastream Public Media are Tax-Deductible!

Because Ideastream Public Media is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, your contributions are tax-deductible, minus the fair market value (FMV) of any thank-you gifts or services you may receive. You will receive a tax receipt from the station with this information. If you decline thank-you gifts, your entire contribution to Ideastream Public Media will be a tax deduction.

