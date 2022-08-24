Akron Zoo's two snowy owl owlets pass away

At the Akron Zoo, two baby animals who are vulnerable to extinction have passed away. The two snowy owl owlets - born July 31 and August 3- both died early Tuesday.

Joe Golgosky, who manages avian animal care at the zoo, said snowy owl owlets have a 33 percent mortality rate in their first year.

“They’re more susceptible to disease when they’re learning their way to become adults [and] taking care of themselves on their own,” he said. “So, it’s just a very stressful time for them.”

Zoo officials say there were no visible signs of trauma, injury or illness, and an animal autopsy was inconclusive. The zoo is also sending out pathology reports for further evaluation over the next month.

The owlets’ parents, male Frost and female Cirrus, remain in good health and on view at the zoo. Zoo officials say they hope the snowy owls will follow their annual mating schedule again next June.

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.