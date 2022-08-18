Plan for PorchRokr’s 10-year celebration with Shuffle’s picks

Akron’s PorchRokr music and arts festival will celebrate its 10 th anniversary this Saturday, Aug. 20.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Northeast Ohio artists will perform on porches and outdoor stages across the city’s Highland Square neighborhood.

Thousands attend the free event each year to experience more than 100 performances, with access to vendors and other activities.

The festival rotates throughout the four sections of Highland Square annually.

In 2020, the event went virtual for CouchRokr, where pre-recorded live performances were digitally streamed for remote audiences.

This year, stages will span from Will Christy Park at South Rose Boulevard and West Exchange Street to businesses along West Market Street.

A popular Akron three-piece returns

PorchRokr 2022’s headlining act is the Beyonderers, a surf-rock-meets-thrash instrumental trio.

The band consists of Dave Rich on guitar, Andrew Rich on bass and Anne Lillis on drums.

They will perform on the main stage at the corner of Elmore Avenue and South Portage Path at 8 p.m.

The Beyonderers performed at 2021’s PorchRokr festival, drawing a large crowd to their pop-up concert on the Ray’s Pub patio.

Other Main Stage acts this year include Indré, Chanelle Kazadi, Angie Haze and Detention.

Akron rock band Detention returns to PorchRokr, this year performing on the Main Stage at 6 p.m. [Amanda Rabinowitz / Ideastream Public Media]

Guide to PorchRokr 2022 performers

The PorchRokr festival is designed to “encourage spontaneous interaction among all its neighbors,” according to the Highland Square Neighborhood Association.

Multiple musicians perform throughout the day, so attendees can walk around and experience live performances at every corner.

Shuffle’s Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share their top PorchRokr picks by the hour.

See a full PorchRokr list and map.

Amanda’s picks:

11 a.m.

Jeff Klemm and the Letters - Porch 31

Noon

The Baker’s Basement - Porch 12

1 p.m.

The First Days of Spring - Porch 11

Eighty-Sixed, Kid - Porch 21

2 p.m.

The Woovs - Porch 30

3 pm.

Wreck Like Me - Porch 19

4 p.m.

Angie Haze - Main stage

5 p.m.

Josee McGee - Porch 15

6 p.m.

Detention - Main stage

7 p.m.

DreamStates - Porch 9

Brittany’s picks:

11 a.m.

Language – Porch 29

Noon

Boy Future Guitars – Porch 18

1 p.m.

Empty Coats – Porch 3

2 p.m.

Chanelle Kazadi - Main stage

3 p.m.

Sad Harris - Porch 23

4 p.m.

Big Pop - Porch 32

5 p.m.

Lord OLO - Porch 19

6 p.m.

Black Beanz & Nepali Hot Pepperz - Porch 34

7 p.m.

Curtains - Porch 17

“ Shuffle’s 2022 PorchRokr Playlist” on Spotify provides a sampling of the music you’ll hear Saturday.

Extra activities

Highland Square’s PorchRokr music and art festival kicks off with a 5K race at 8 a.m., followed by free outdoor yoga with Yoga Squared at 9:30 a.m.

The event concludes with a silent disco dance party at Mustard Seed Market & Café at 9 p.m.

There will be food vendors, a beer garden, information tents and water refilling and misting stations throughout the festival.

