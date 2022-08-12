"New Wine in Old Bottles" is the title of an innovative concert that took place on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Fynette Kulas Recital Hall at Baldwin Wallace University. The program was a collaboration between the Cleveland Composers Guild and Burning River Baroque, and featured works by living northeast Ohio composers including Sebastian Birch, Jennifer Conner, Karen Griebling, Jeffrey Quick, Ryan Charles Ramer and William Rayer, written for Baroque instruments including viola da gamba and harpsichord.

The concert is featured this week on Ovations, Wednesday 8/17 at 8 pm. It's a lively meeting across the centuries that you won't want to miss.

Jeffrey Quick: This Music Certified Virus-Free (Introduction and Variations on "Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten")

Ryan Charles Ramer: Five Songs for Soprano and Basso Continuo

Karen Griebling: Alpenmusik

Jennifer Conner: Truly Free

Sebastian Birch: Ghosts of the Baroque

William Rayer: Three Miniatures

Lorenzo Salvagni: Suite from Piedigrotta

