Cain Park Presents 'Sondheim on Sondheim' Aug. 4 - 14

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with director Joanna May Cullinan about Cain Park's pandemic-delayed production of S ondheim on Sondheim, originally intended to run in 2020. The theatrical love letter, conceived during the lifetime of the composer-lyricist, has additional meaning for the cast since Sondheim's death in 2021. Tickets are available through the Cain Park website or the box office at 216/371-3000.