WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Cain Park Presents 'Sondheim on Sondheim' Aug. 4 - 14

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published August 2, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT
Photo by Andy Dudik courtesy of Cain Park

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with director Joanna May Cullinan about Cain Park's pandemic-delayed production of S ondheim on Sondheim, originally intended to run in 2020.  The theatrical love letter, conceived during the lifetime of the composer-lyricist, has additional meaning for the cast since Sondheim's death in 2021. Tickets are available through the Cain Park website or the box office at 216/371-3000.
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
