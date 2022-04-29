From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
Cast Your Vote for the Pet News of the Week!
Please vote for one of the following Pet News of the Week candidates by (1) sending an e-mail to jgerber@ideastream.org or (2) calling the WCLV Contest Line at 1-800-343-WCLV (9258) and leaving a message. The winner will be announced on WCLV Monday, May 2 at 7:20 a.m. EDT and posted here. The Contenders:
- An animal park in Bavaria that named one of its wild boars “Putin” years ago due to its Russian genetic heritage, recently re-named the 441-lb. animal for a German literary character in a ceremony that included a marzipan-and-cookie cake decorated with five pink smiling pigs;
- The governor of Maryland recently signed a bill into law recently making Maryland the second U. S. state to ban the declawing of cats;
- An established “escape artist,” 3-year-old dog, Tobie, escaped onto the roof of its Montclair, N.J. home by squeezing between a window air conditioner and a window frame and had to be rescued;
- The city of Charleston, Ind., announced a loose chicken dubbed “Charleston’s Most Wanted” has been safely apprehended after several days on the lam. “Chicken Sue” will be held “for a period of time” to give her owner the chance to come forward before the hen is rehomed;
- Authorities in Colorado said a suspected pack of wolves caught on camera in unclear footage this week turned out to be five St. Bernard dogs, also well-known escape artists, from a home that has 10 dogs. The owner is being cited by the local animal control office for permitting dogs to run at large.