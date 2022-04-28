Kent State's "Stories of Peace, Protest and Reflection" at Severance May 2

Previewing the Monday, May 2 concert "Stories of Peace, Protest and Reflection," commemorating the Kent State shootings of May 4, 1970, WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Kent State University music faculty member Amitai Vardi, artistic director of the event, about the repertoire and how the concert came about.

Note: Clicking on the link above will take you to the event's website, from which tickets can be purchased.