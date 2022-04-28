© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Kent State's "Stories of Peace, Protest and Reflection" at Severance May 2

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT
Previewing the Monday, May 2 concert "Stories of Peace, Protest and Reflection," commemorating the Kent State shootings of May 4, 1970, WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber talks with Kent State University music faculty member Amitai Vardi, artistic director of the event, about the repertoire and how the concert came about.

