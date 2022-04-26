© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Requiem: Pandemic Reflections

By John Mills
Published April 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT

[Airdate: April 26, 2022]

On Friday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m., The Singers' Club of Cleveland is presenting a program called  Requiem: Pandemic Reflections. Included in the program will be the world premiere of Requiem, written for male voices and organ. The Club commissioned this work to honor the memory of all who lost their lives during the pandemic. David Briggs, the British composer of Requiem, will accompany the work on the magnificent Trinity Cathedral organ.

The Singers' Club's artistic director Don Verkuilen spoke recently with WCLV's John Mills about the concert and the commissioned  Requiem.

 

REQUIEM IN HONOR OF LIVES LOST TO COVID

Friday April 29, 2022, 7:00 p.m.
Trinity Cathedral, 2230 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44115.
John Mills
