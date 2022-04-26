[Airdate: April 26, 2022]

On Friday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m., The Singers' Club of Cleveland is presenting a program called Requiem: Pandemic Reflections. Included in the program will be the world premiere of Requiem, written for male voices and organ. The Club commissioned this work to honor the memory of all who lost their lives during the pandemic. David Briggs, the British composer of Requiem, will accompany the work on the magnificent Trinity Cathedral organ.

The Singers' Club's artistic director Don Verkuilen spoke recently with WCLV's John Mills about the concert and the commissioned Requiem.

REQUIEM IN HONOR OF LIVES LOST TO COVID

Friday April 29, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Trinity Cathedral, 2230 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44115.