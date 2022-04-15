Vote for the Pet News of the Week!

WCLV listeners love animals! Please vote for one of the following Pet News of the Week candidates by (1) sending an e-mail to jgerber@ideastream.org or (2) calling the WCLV Contest Line at 1-800-343-WCLV (9258) and leaving a message. The winner will be announced on WCLV Monday, Apr. 18 at 7:20 a.m. EDT and posted here.

The Contenders:

(1) The hospital in Doha, Qatar, where falcons, the national birds of Qatar, can have blood tests, endoscopies, X-rays, cosmetic procedures like feather replacement and beak adjustment, in addition to gene sequencing. The hospital welcomes about 150 patients per day;

(2) In Arizona, the javalina (it looks like a wild boar but is not), apparently wanting to be a pet, who climbed into a vehicle in search of Cheetos, became trapped inside the car, and shifted it into neutral, taking it on a limited joyride out of a driveway and across the road, where it came to a stop under some trees;

(3) The dog near Milwaukee who helped find a lost wedding ring. While the dog was fetching a ball with its owner at a dog park, the dog returned to its owner and dropped the ball. The owner saw something shiny on the ground. Via social media posts, the owner was located and the ring was returned;

(4) Lucky, the pet cockatiel from Pennsylvania, missing for three years, who was identified primarily when he danced and bobbed his head to the theme song from “The Andy Griffith Show”;

(5) Misty, the UK dog whose owner, who claimed to be able to communicate telepathically with animals, was a guest on a British morning TV show. Misty wandered away from the couch and raided the chicken dish intended for the show’s cooking segment. The stage hands removed the chicken from Misty’s possession and herded her back to the couch.