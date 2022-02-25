March 2 Ovations Features Rarely Heard Cello and Piano Repertoire by Baldwin Wallace Faculty

© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 25, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST
The Wednesday, March 2nd edition of Ovations features rarely heard cello-and-piano repertoire performed by members of the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory faculty. The newest member of the cello faculty, Khari Joyner, performs with pianist Christine Fuoco in Luise Adolpha LeBeau's Cello Sonata (1883), and Francis Poulenc's Sonata for Cello and Piano (1948).  Khari Joyner is the intermission guest. 

Ovations airs on WCLV and wclv.org Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST, and on Monday, March 7, from midnight - 2 a.m.
