5 things to do in NEO: Black Arts Showcase, Brite Winter and more

The snow may not be leaving anytime soon, but that won't stop these exciting events. Embrace imagination from moCa Cleveland's Black Art Showcase to the Short Sweet Film Fest.

Here are five arts and culture events to round out February.

moCa Cleveland: Black Arts Showcase

Join in a day packed with creative immersion in the Black Arts Showcase. Activities run by local Black artists include an open mic, a meditation session and art-making workshops. The event opens Saturday, Feb 26., 11 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at moCa Cleveland.

The Short Sweet Film Fest

The 11th annual Short Sweet Film Fest features both seasoned professionals and original student films at the downtown Cleveland Alex Theater. Catch upcoming Ohio filmmakers until Feb. 27.

"Olympus" at Oberlin College

The Oberlin theater production "Olympus" pairs greek mythology, R&B influences and the current struggles of young Black Americans. The show premieres at the Irene and Alan Wurtzel Theater on the Oberlin College campus from Feb. 24 - Feb. 27.

CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra: “Transcendence”

CityMusic continues its “Justice, Equality, Hope” Chamber Music Series based on the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the new showcase, “Transcendence.” The event features a collaboration with GroundWorks Dance Theater through live music and filmed dance. The showcase will premiere Sunday, Feb. 27., at the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus.

Brite Winter Festival

Enjoy the snow at the Brite Winter Festival in Cleveland this weekend, which features local food, prominent bands and artistic workshops. The festival embraces the cold with its lively outdoor entertainment Saturday, Feb. 26, at the West Bank of the Flats.