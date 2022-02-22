[Airdate: March 2, 2022]

WCLV's John Mills speaks with Daniel Meyer, Artistic Director of BlueWater Chamber Orchestra about their upcoming performance of Fantastical Machines on March 5.

Fantastical Machines

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 7:30 PM

Church of the Covenant

11205 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44106

Piston: Prelude and Allegro for Organ and Strings

Jonathan Moyer, organ

Satie: Jack in the Box

Robin: Mechanic Fantasy

Jonathan Moyer, organ

Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D ‘The Clock’

While we take for granted the hundreds of mechanized and computerized gadgets that help our lives tick along effortlessly, there was a time when each new invention was celebrated with delight and fascination. We explore that excitement though music in our March concert, starting with one of Cleveland’s most wonderful and complex instruments, Church of the Covenant’s Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ. Soloist Jonathan Moyer draws sumptuous harmonies and vivid counterpoint from Walter Piston’s Prelude and Allegro and performs the Cleveland premiere of French composer Jean-Baptiste Robin’s Mechanic Fantasy. The BlueWater Chamber Orchestra additionally offers two delightful machine-inspired works, one in Darius Milhaud’s colorful orchestration of Erik Satie’s Jack-in-the-Box and Haydn’s Symphony No. 101, nicknamed ‘The Clock’ for the repetitive tick-tock of its second movement.