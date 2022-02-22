© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Cecilia and Her World

By John Mills
Published February 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST
Photo of Cleveland Chamber Choir [Elisa Vietri]
Photo of Cleveland Chamber Choir [Elisa Vietri]

[Airdate: Wednesday, February 23]

WCLV's John Mills speaks with Artistic Director Scott MacPherson and Managing Director Kira McGirr about their upcoming performances of  Cecilia and Her World: The Music of Cecilia McDowall.

Renowned and award-winning British composer Cecilia McDowall will travel to Cleveland in February for a series of master classes and rehearsals, which will culminate in  Cecilia and Her World: Music of Cecilia McDowall, with two performances on  February 26 & 27, 2022. Central to these concerts celebrating McDowall's choral works will be the world premiere of  On the Air (Dear Vaccine), commissioned by the Cleveland Chamber Choir.  These concerts will also include music she considers influential to her own style, including Britten, Stravinsky, and Tallis.  Additionally, choirs from CWRU, CSU, KSU, and YSU will join us for these concerts, and combine with CCC for a massed performance of McDowall's  The Presence.

Saturday, February 26 @ 7:00 p.m.
Amasa Stone Chapel, Case Western Reserve University
with CWRU Concert Choir and Youngstown State University Dana Chorale

Sunday, February 27 @ 5:00 p.m.
Waetjen Auditorium, Cleveland State University
with Kent State University Chorale and Cleveland State University Chorale
Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
John Mills
See stories by John Mills