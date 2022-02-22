[Airdate: Wednesday, February 23]

WCLV's John Mills speaks with Artistic Director Scott MacPherson and Managing Director Kira McGirr about their upcoming performances of Cecilia and Her World: The Music of Cecilia McDowall.

Renowned and award-winning British composer Cecilia McDowall will travel to Cleveland in February for a series of master classes and rehearsals, which will culminate in Cecilia and Her World: Music of Cecilia McDowall, with two performances on February 26 & 27, 2022. Central to these concerts celebrating McDowall's choral works will be the world premiere of On the Air (Dear Vaccine), commissioned by the Cleveland Chamber Choir. These concerts will also include music she considers influential to her own style, including Britten, Stravinsky, and Tallis. Additionally, choirs from CWRU, CSU, KSU, and YSU will join us for these concerts, and combine with CCC for a massed performance of McDowall's The Presence.

Saturday, February 26 @ 7:00 p.m.

Amasa Stone Chapel, Case Western Reserve University

with CWRU Concert Choir and Youngstown State University Dana Chorale

Sunday, February 27 @ 5:00 p.m.

Waetjen Auditorium, Cleveland State University

with Kent State University Chorale and Cleveland State University Chorale