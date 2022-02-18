On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Apollo's Fire Presents Dramatic "Israel in Egypt" through Feb. 20
Baritone Jeffrey Strauss, who has performed with Apollo's Fire for over 25 years, takes on a different role as he co-presents the pre-concert presentation for performances of Handel's dramatic oratorio "Israel in Egypt." In conversation with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber, Jeffrey recounts the story plus the improvements Music Director Jeannette Sorrell has made in restoring the oratorio as Handel intended.