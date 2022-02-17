Cleveland singer-songwriter Brian Straw documents his journey to sobriety in debut album

Brian Straw released his debut album, “ Baby Stars/Dead Languages,” in January after stepping back from music while he struggled with addiction. The album was years in the making, with Straw finally completing the project during his road to recovery.

Straw made a name for himself beyond the Cleveland music scene in the early 2000s, touring around North America and Europe. He plans to perform songs from his new release alongside collaborators Mike Tolan, Emily Keener and more local artists, to create a full band this spring.

In recent years, the singer-songwriter opened a recording studio in 78th Street Studios’ Survival Kit gallery and warehouse space, recording and producing work for other area musicians.

To hear the interview, tap on the LISTEN button above, or follow the Shuffle podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

