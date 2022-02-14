© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Pet News of the Week Feb. 7 - 11

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
Photo: Harvepino/Shutterstock.com

The vote was nearly unanimous -  Benny the ice-skating Labrador retriever, rescued from a "kill" shelter the day before his scheduled demise, won the hearts of WCLV listeners, who voted Benny's story the Pet News of the Week. Thank you to all who voted.

The next Pet News of the Week vote will be Feb. 26-27. Your Queen of the Morn is taking some R & R to rotate the gems in the Tiara of Traffic.
Jacqueline Gerber
