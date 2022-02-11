Scriabin Piano Sonatas on Ovations

The Honors in Piano program at the Oberlin Conservtory of Music is one of the most prestigious piano programs in the country, and this week on Ovations, WCLV will present Jiaqing Luo's 2021 Oberlin Honors recital, which featured all of the piano sonatas by the visionary Russian composer Alexander Scriabin. A native of Hunan, China, Jiaqing studied at the Wuhan Conservatory of Music Middle School before coming to the United States to study with Robert Shannon at the Oberlin Conservatory. In January 2022, the Scriabin recital was released on Amazon and Spotify. On Wednesday, February 16, at 8 PM, WCLV will present a fine selection of Scriabin sonatas from Jiaqing's recital on Ovations. Not all of the sonatas could be accommodated in the time available, but rest assured that among those you'll hear will be the famous "Black Mass" and "White Mass" sonatas.

