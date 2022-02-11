From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
Choose the Pet News of the Week!
When Mary Lincoln was asked if her husband had a hobby, she replied, "Cats." Abraham Lincoln loved cats, dogs, rabbits, and other pets. The Lincoln children had two goats, Nanny and Nanko. They would tie the goats to kitchen chairs and have the goats pull them through the White House.
If Abe Lincoln was a WCLV listener, he might very well vote for the Pet News of the Week.
Please vote for one of the following four stories by (1) sending an e-mail to jgerber@ideastream.org or (2) calling the WCLV Contest Line at 1-800-343-WCLV (9258) and leaving a message. The winner will be announced on WCLV Monday, Feb. 14 at 7:20 a.m. EST and posted here. NOTE: There are only four candidates this week.
Your candidates:
- Benny, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever, rescued from a kill shelter on his last day, was adopted by a former professional figure skater from Las Vegas. He has learned to ice skate on custom-made skates, and offers his skills for charity fundraising events;
- The Trentham Monkey Forest in Stafford, England, in order to encourage its Barbary macaque monkeys to go forth and multiply, hired a professional Marvin Gaye impersonator to sing Mr. Gaye’s amorous hits;
- Ashes, a cat lost in 2015 from his Chesterville, Maine, home, was found recently 1,500 miles away in Florida, identified by his microchip, and reunited with his family this week;
- Roddy, the pet pig from County Durham, England, who wandered into the Easington Colliery Club, made his way around the customers for affection, and who was lured out of the club with cheese-and-onion potato chips. He was held in the club’s fenced-in garden until his owner arrived to take him home.